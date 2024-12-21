No Tinubu’s Policy Harmful To Northerners – Matawalle

Share

The State Minister of Defense, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has preached that no policy introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is harmful to the nation’s economy but rather aimed to renew hopes for Nigerians to drive to a better life in the near future.

Matawalle made this remark on Saturday while addressing the APC crowds who converged to welcome him at his Gusau residence Zamfara State capital being part of his planned 5-day official visit to the state.

The Minister further argued that whoever preaches against any of the federal government policies is either hit by the reality and the formidability of the steps taken to address both the security and economic situations in the country by a successful political party (APC) which opposition members do not belong to.

”Whatever policy is introduced by this government is meant for the upliftment of this country to the expected destination, therefore, I urge you to ignore any movement by any individual or group of politicians preaching that His Excellency President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has sidelined north and northerners.

”Anytime they told you that the northern part of Nigeria is lopsided in President Tinubu’s development agenda, you should not even listen, because the majority of his policies especially comprising education, poverty alleviation and agriculture are in favour of our region due to its poor economic position”, Matawalle has explained.

The Minister declared the sum of 200 million naira being donated to the leaders of the APC down to local government levels with a view to alleviating hardship they have been facing, while other donations would follow for other political groups and the APC supporters in the state.

”I shall continue to visit the state from time to time to offer assistance in fighting the poverty and the insecurity until Zamfara become a poverty and banditry-free state”, Matawalle assured.

In the same vein, Matawalle announced that part of his visit to the state is to drive down to meet with troops at the war front to encourage them and ensure that they served with the most needed sophisticated weapons and improve their welfare with a view to meet the President directive of conquering banditry to end by 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"