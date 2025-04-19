No Terror Group Operating In Kwara – Police

Share

The Kwara State Police Command has refuted a recent publication alleging the emergence of a terror group named ‘Mahmuda’ within Kaiama and Baruten Local Government Areas of the State.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “Our comprehensive and continuous threat assessments, intelligence surveillance, and tactical reconnaissance operations in these areas have yielded no evidence of insurgent activity, coordinated terrorist formations, or mass casualty incidents as described,” adding that the claim of 15 vigilantes allegedly killed is entirely false and devoid of any factual basis.

“We wish to assure the public that all security formations within Kwara State remain proactive and are strategically deployed under a multi-agency operational framework involving the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with other sister security agencies,” the statement added.

According to the spokesperson, no breach of internal security has been reported or observed in the aforementioned communities.

She further stated that the Command’s community engagement structures, including Vigilante Commanders and District Heads, have not relayed any such incidents, confirming the publication to be completely misleading and inciting.

She added: “While we recognize the volatile nature of cross-border movements around the Kainji Lake National Park, the Kwara State Police Command has maintained effective situational control across all border communities.”

“We urge members of the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information capable of generating unnecessary panic.

“The Kwara Police Command, under the leadership of CP Adekimi Ojo, psc, mnips, remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity through official channels for prompt response.”

