No Territory Under Bandits’ Control In Kebbi – Idris

Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, has declared that no part of the state is under the control of armed bandits.

Speaking on Monday in Birnin Kebbi while declaring open a security summit organized by the Arewa Media Practitioners Forum, the governor stated that although insurgents sometimes launch attacks, they are unable to occupy or retain control of any community within the state.

“Our security forces have made it impossible for them to take control of any town, village, or local government area in Kebbi State,” Idris said, noting that the bandits often retreat to neighboring states like Zamfara after failed attempts.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his financial and moral support in the ongoing fight against insurgency and banditry across the country.

In his keynote address, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, described insurgency as a national menace that requires unity and collective effort to defeat.

“Some people try to label it as genocide against Christians in the North, but they fail to realize that bandits have no tribe or religion, they kill everyone,” the Sultan stated.

Also speaking at the summit, former Chief of Army Staff, General Abdurrahman Dambazau (rtd), linked the escalation of insecurity to widespread poverty, poor education, and lack of affordable healthcare.

He urged northern leaders to go beyond holding summits and to implement practical solutions that would address the root causes of insecurity.

Dambazau also criticized the United States for recently designating Nigeria as a “country of concern,” insisting that Nigeria should instead be seen as “a country of particular interest” due to the vast mineral resources in the North that Western nations covet.