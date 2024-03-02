No Tenure Extension For Retiring Perm Secs – Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State has declared that he has not given any approval for retiring Permanent Secretaries in the state to have their term extended.

Governor Adeleke made the clarification in a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed and made available to Saturday Telegraph.

It was gathered that the clarification was in response to recent reports that some military members’ tenure may have been extended.

The Governor added that in order to guarantee career advancement and job happiness for all employees, he is dedicated to solidifying ongoing civil service reforms.

The statement reads: “The public is reminded that Governor Adeleke launched the reforms which ensured the right placement of top officials, leading to the appointment of substantive Permanent Secretaries many of whom had lost any hope of reaching the pinnacle of their career.

“There is therefore no plan to approve extension of tenure for any retiring Permanent Secretary as the Governor is determined to enforce career progression in the state public service.

“Any previous extension is designed to consolidate the ongoing service reforms to ensure entrenchment of professionalism. It is not a state policy and the few exceptions are targeted at strengthening the public service as the reform process is just a year plus.”