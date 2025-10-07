No Teacher In Lagos Earns Below N150,000 –LASUED VC

Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Vice-Chancellor Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye has said that no teacher in the state earned less than N150,000.

She said this yesterday during the commemoration of the 2025 World Teachers’ Day at the university’s campus in Ijaniki. According to her, the quality of the education system in the school is directly proportional to the welfare and professional standing of its teachers.

The professor said: “When teachers are undervalued, underpaid, and unsupported, the entire educational edifice begins to crack. “This reality often leads to brain drain, low morale, and a reduced appeal of the profession to bright young minds.

“We must confront this reality head-on, not with despair, but with renewed determination to effect tangible change.” Lafiaji-Okuneye said the state had been taking good care of its teachers with a very good salary structure, adding that it could only get better with time.

She said: “We salute your steady commitment, passion and indispensable role in national development.”