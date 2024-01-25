No Survivors on Plane Russia Said Was Carrying 65 Ukrainian PoWs

Moscow has accused Ukraine’s military of shooting down a plane, which it said was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war. The plane came down near the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. “On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported for exchange, six crew members and three escorts,” Russia said.

The local governor says there are no survivors – the BBC cannot yet verify who was on board, or what caused the plane to crash Ukraine did not rule out shooting down the plane, saying Kyiv hadn’t been asked to ensure the “safety of airspace near the city of Belgorod” at the agreed time The plane was flying from the Chkalovsky air base near Moscow to Belgorod, Russia said.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have been pushed back in the town of Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, yesterday, its mayor said. Mayor Vitaliy Barabash says the Russians “entered the southern part of the city of Avdiivka, but they were dislodged”, according to AFP news agency. Barabash did not say how long the Russian forces had remained in the town.