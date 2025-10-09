No Strikes, Lockouts Allowed In Dangote Refinery, Others – NEPZA

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has reaffirmed that its law prohibits industrial strikes and lockouts for a period of ten years within all Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in the country, including the Dangote Refinery.

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, made this known in Abuja, following what he described as “frequent and excessive external union infiltrations” disrupting operations at the refinery.

His remarks were contained in a statement signed by the Authority’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Martins Odeh.

The clarification follows a recent shutdown of critical oil and gas facilities by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), which accused the Dangote Refinery of sacking 800 workers for joining the union.

However, the management of the Dangote Refinery maintained that only a few workers were dismissed as part of an internal reorganization to address alleged acts of sabotage within the facility.

Dr. Ogunyemi expressed concern over the escalation of the trade dispute, stressing that the refinery’s Free Trade Zone status required that all industrial grievances be channelled through NEPZA for resolution.

“Section 18(5) of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones (NEPZA) Act provides that there shall be no strikes or lockouts for a period of ten years following the commencement of operations within a Zone, and that the Authority shall resolve any trade dispute arising within a Zone,” he stated.

He explained that while the law prohibits strikes and lockouts, it does not restrict workers within the Free Zones from joining or forming trade unions or engaging in collective bargaining.

“We are pleased that the conflict has been de-escalated. Dangote Refinery remains a declared Free Trade Zone benefiting from tax incentives and customs waivers to boost the economy, and NEPZA continues to regulate its operations,” he said.

The NEPZA boss emphasized that Nigeria’s Free Trade Zone scheme, now over 30 years old, operates under global economic models designed to accelerate industrialization and development.

He further clarified that Section 24(1) of the NEPZA Act limits the application of external laws within Free Zones, stating that the provisions of Section 18(5) take precedence over the Trade Unions Act (TUA) or Trade Disputes Act (TDA) in cases of conflict.

Dr. Ogunyemi commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift intervention in resolving the recent dispute, describing it as a reflection of his administration’s commitment to protecting national assets.

“It is a sign of President Tinubu’s maturing democracy that this issue was resolved quickly without adverse effects on the economy,” he added.

Dr. Ogunyemi reiterated that labour disputes within Free Trade Zones must be referred to NEPZA for resolution, emphasizing that the restriction applies solely within the zones and not to the broader Nigerian economy.