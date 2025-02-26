Share

Governor Alex Otti has warned the yet to be recruited teachers that there would be no room for lobbying for the recruitment as only those who show proof of merit would get a place in the new Abia Education system.

Otti while launching the AbiaFIRST Education Transformation Programme, in Umuahia insisted that only those who pass the rigorous screening process and governments entrenched culture of merit would be employed.

The AbiaFIRST Education Transformation Programme, according to the governor, was designed to rebuild schools, train teachers, enhance student learning, and curb examination malpractice as well as ensure that Abia became a model of educational excellence.

He declared that the ₦120bn allocated to education in 2025 would drive major reforms, including the renovation of over 200 schools, curriculum upgrades, and improved teacher welfare.

Governor Otti described AbiaFIRST Education Transformation Programme, Reimagining Education in Abia, as a strategic initiative aimed at revamping the education sector in the state, which he lamented had been neglected by previous administrations.

“We shall be recruiting just about anyone who can pass the rigorous screening test because we are determined to choose the best from the pool that applied.

“I must emphasize that the only criterion for selection is demonstrable evidence that the individual has the character, capacity, and knowledge to teach and mentor the next generation of Ndi Abia.

“So let me apologize in advance for those who will be coming to lobby—there is no lobbying. If you don’t pass, we will not recruit you,” Otti said.

He noted that as the foundation of societal progress, his administration is committed to raising education standards by ensuring that only qualified teachers were entrusted with educating Abia children.

He also emphasized that Abia must return to a culture of meritocracy, where excellence would be rewarded with no place for mediocrity while lamenting the neglect of the education sector by past administrations, citing poor learning conditions, inadequate teachers, and the decline of public school enrollment as among challenges his government was working to reverse.

The Governor urged students to embrace hard work and discipline, as the only path to catch up with the rest of the world, saying “You will be competing with your peers from China, India, and across the world. If you are not the best, you will not stand a chance”.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Goodluck Ubochi, had earlier emphasized that the government is intentionally preparing students to compete globally by adopting a radical, innovative, and inclusive approach to education.

“This vision calls for a radical, forward-thinking approach to how we can educate and equip our youth. It emphasizes the need for innovation, reform, and inclusivity in every aspect of our educational system”.

He affirmed that the reform was backed by data-driven strategies, including a baseline assessment of 33 years of education in the state, covering 200 schools and 2,000 trained teachers and reiterated that as part of the initiative, 200 master trainers and 2,000 master teachers have been prepared to lead a cascade training model that will reach over 9,000 teachers across the state.

The Commissioner revealed that the key component of the Abiafirst programme was early childhood development, digital learning, technical and vocational education, and STEAM subjects as well as a complete institutional reform that would transform education, and the future youth.

