Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and disc jockey, Tolanibaj has sparked social media conversation after urging a top-rated Nigerian singer, whose name she didn’t disclose, to consider retiring.

Taking to her social media page, Tolanibaj urged the singer to retire while they still have their dignity, rather than continuing to release what she described as “Horrible” music.

Tolanibaj who spoke in a recent video expressed her long-held opinion, revealing that the thought had been on her mind for nearly a year.

She said; “Why is it that Nigerian artistes don’t know when to evolve or completely transition into business?”

READ ALSO:

She continued: “If your sound is outdated or doesn’t resonate with your fans anymore, go into business.

“If you have built an amazing legacy, why allow the constant disrespect by being compared to the new generation artiste?”

Tolanibaj went on to praise Olamide and Don Jazzy as prime examples of musicians who successfully evolved their careers, suggesting other artists should follow their lead.

She added; “There’s no shame in retiring. Stop dropping nonsense music to water down your brand, especially if your past catalogue is A1.

“I would rather you don’t drop music at all and become a lifestyle influencer,”

Following this, comment section have stirred speculation and debates across social media, with fans and observers trying to guess the target of her criticism.

Share