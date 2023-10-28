No Sentiments In Closing Alaba Market, Trade Fair Complex – LASG

The Lagos State government through the Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbi Wahab on Saturday clarified that the closure and reopening of the International Trade Fair Complex and Alaba International Market were neither because of political nor ethnic sentiment.

According to him, they are “rather a step towards ensuring a clean and healthy environment around the business facilities.”

Speaking shortly after the two Ojo markets were opened on Saturday, the Commissioner explained that they were closed because of improper waste disposal and other environmental infractions.

Wahab also said that their reopening was because they addressed most of the environmental issues.

“The decision to reopen the markets follows a rigorous assessment and implementation of stringent environmental standards. These standards were set to guarantee that businesses in the state operate in a manner that is not detrimental to the environment and the well-being of people”.

“I want to state emphatically that the closure of those markets has no ethnic or political motives behind it, as it was done to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability for the good of all residents”, Wahabbwas quoted in a statement by the Lagos State Government.

He also reiterated “the significance of maintaining a harmonious balance between commerce and environmental health, stating that the enforcement action was a continuous one, as the government would not shy away from sealing any market or corporate organization found wanting.

Also according to the statement, the Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin maintained that economic viability as well as environmental responsibility is key, in maintaining a sustainable market environment that guarantees the health and safety of both buyers and sellers.

The LAWMA boss said there are stupid standards that must be met to ensure the environmental safety of markets. Some of the conditions according to him include but are not limited to; proper waste disposal and management, and engagement of environmental health and safety managers that will apprehend violators. He also listed the procurement and strategic placement of double dino bins in the markets, zero tolerance for open burning of refuse,

engagement of market policing personnel to monitor the sanitation of the market setbacks, medians, and its surroundings to ensure the free flow of traffic.

Gbadegesin explained further that it took a collaboration between the Agency and stakeholders in the two markets to ensure that they met stipulated hygienic and environmental standards.

Also according to him, “it is the responsibility of business owners to show commitment to environmental sustainability by adherence to environmental laws of the state, to prevent such closure that could negatively impact business activities.

He also said the government will not hesitate to close any market that violates environmental laws, and the LAWMA MD said the violator will pay penalties.