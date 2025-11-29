No Sensible Northerners Will Support Killings, Kidnappings – ACF

…says insecurity is Nigerian problem, not Christian or Muslim.

Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, has condemned the persistent killings and kidnappings across the country, particularly in the North, where there has been a recent spike in attacks by suspected bandits and terrorists.

He also dismissed suggestions that the bandits have support from Northern elites, insisting that no sensible Northern person will do that. Speaking as a guest on Arise TV on Friday, Dalhatu described the rising wave of violence as “deeply unfortunate and unacceptable,” stressing that no part of the country should experience such tragedies.

He dismissed attempts by some commentators to frame insecurity as a religious issue, insisting that the ACF’s position is grounded in the sanctity of human life. “In Islam and in our ACF, the killing of Anybody, Christian or Muslim, is condemnable.

Our position is that the life of a Christian is as precious as the life of a Muslim. We do not look at people from a religious perspective,” he said. Responding to controversial claims that kidnapping is a “lesser evil,” Dalhatu said while murder is more grievous, both crimes remain unacceptable.

“I think killing is a higher grade of offence than kidnapping. If you give me a choice whether to be kidnapped or killed, I will choose kidnapping over death.

But both are condemnable and must be fought. Any loss, through kidnap or killing, is a huge minus in our social system.” On Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s comments, Dalhatu maintained that Nigerians are entitled to express their opinions, even when such opinions spark controversy.

“Everybody’s voice is valid. The constitution allows us to express our views. But that does not mean that my view or yours is the correct one. In the end, the government will aggregate the views and take the route that serves Nigerians best,” he said.

Reacting to allegations that northern elites shield or collaborate with criminal groups, Dalhatu dismissed the claim as baseless. “No sensible person in the North will assist, collaborate with, or tolerate these killings and kidnappings; we totally reject it.

“People are suffering. They are being killed, losing limbs, and losing livelihoods because they cannot go to their farms. Nobody in his right senses would know a killer or a kidnapper and tolerate such a situation,” he said.