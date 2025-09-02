No Second Class Nigerian In My Govt, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration prioritises equity in delivery of projects across the country, insisting that no Nigerian is a second class citizen.

The President stated this in an X-handle yesterday following insinuations that his government was not equitable in distribution and delivery of projects in certain quarters.

The President wrote: “Dear Nigerians, I took an oath to serve all Nigerians, not a section. That oath guides every bridge, road, rail, power, and health project we deliver.

“From the Lagos– Calabar Highway in the South to the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway in the North; from Port Harcourt–Maiduguri rail in the East to Abuja– Kaduna–Kano expressway in the Centre, and the Trans-Saharan highway connecting African countries, these are not local trophies. They are our national assets.

“Health centres are being rehabilitated nationwide, light rail projects in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos and Ogun have been given the green light, 250,000 jobs are being created, power is returning to Kaduna through the revived 255MW power plant, bridges in Onitsha and Bonny reconnect our people, oil exploration is expanding in Bauchi and Gombe, and the AKK pipeline has crossed the Niger.

“Every farmer who needs a road, every trader who needs power, every child who needs a school, every patient who needs care… this is who we are building for.

“This is the equity of Renewed Hope. No Nigerian is second class, no region is left behind. Together we will rise as one nation, one people, and one destiny. Bet on Nigeria.”