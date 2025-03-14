Share

Dare Iyunade, the President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministry, Odo-Egbo, Ijebu Ode, has said that the current administration in Nigeria will initiate policies that will correct the previous anomalies in the nation’s economy.

This was as the cleric said no secession in any part of the country will be successful, saying that any part of the country that is using its resources to finance such fail.

Iyunade stated these on Friday at a press conference to commemorate the 29th Anniversary and the 23rd Annual Convention of the Ministry, which is scheduled to hold from Sunday, March 16, with a rally and Monday 17 to Thursday, March 20.

He said that the Ministers’ Conference will be held from Tuesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 20, at the church’s headquarters in Odo-Egbo between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm daily.

Praise night will hold on Friday, March 21, at 10:00 pm, while the Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, March 23 at 9:00 am.

Speaking further on the prophecy for the year, Iyunade stated that the unity of Nigeria is paramount in God’s agenda for now.

“No secession in any part of the country will be successful. Any part of this country that is using its resources to finance secession will be tantamount to waste. Nigeria will remain one. The unity of Nigeria is paramount in God’s agenda for now.

“The disintegration of this country has not been approved by God. All the resources used in agitation should be used for the provision of infrastructural development of their regions.

“The present regime will correct the anomalies in the economy. All the threats will have no effect and would not be able to stop the reformation of the policies initiated by this government.

“The spiritual advice for the leaders is for them to take it easy and softly and allow opposition parties to exist,” he said.

He revealed that God said that all the leaders and their cronies who are responsible for the destruction of the economy of the country shall face the wrath of God soon.

He added that all the secrets of people promoting unrest in Nigeria will be exposed, while they shall be disgraced as judgment is closer.

While giving assurances of hope for the country’s turnaround, he stated that the promises of God for the nation are still assured, while her economy will still boom, adding that a time when the nation will have more than enough is coming.

He however, said that God told him that a leader is coming that will perfect the reforms initiated by the current administration, adding that the economy of the nation will bounce back and be buoyant once again.

According to him, “The present government will enforce all their policies on the citizens and have their way.

“All that other previous governments could not do will be enforced to destroy every other opposition.

“They will enforce one party system and this will lead to their destruction. Opposition parties are diminishing every day, but a time is coming when Nigerians shall checkmate all the excesses.

“There are two groups of the nation’s enemies. These groups have the same ideology to dominate and take charge. Until these two groups repent, the country will not have peace, but Nigerians shall checkmate them in order to have peace in the future,” he said.

He went further to say that anti-Christ is coming and rising from the church, but that Nigeria is the number one country from where God wants to launch His end-time ministry.

He advised Nigerian leaders to stop listening and taking advice from any of the international economic institutions such as World Bank, IMF, Chatham House and others.

According to him, it is not their advice that will restore and make Nigerian economy to develop, but that the leaders should follow the economic blueprint already set for the country.

On the prophecy for the church, Iyunade said that Christian leaders have no say in the present dispensation as he said that they will pay the price for their false prophecies.

He said that Christian leaders are increasing in number and that the devil has possessed some pastors to wage war against the expansion of the church.

“The devil has empowered some of the leaders globally to discredit the church and the pastors. The wealth of the church will still boom beyond human imagination.

“The church will be rich at the end of the day. God told me that more fake prophets/pastors will emerge with great powers, signs and wonders.

“We need to pray for the believers. I saw an increase in the number of backsliding Christians. The church will begin to experience gradual fulfilment of the prophecy of the first being the last and the last being the first. We must also pray against its manifestation. We must pray so that God should keep us in faith,” he said.

He further said that the nation must pray for the South West as he said that its progress is extremely low, adding that the region has the opportunity of generating revenue for the country and urged its leaders to seize the opportunity to develop the nation.

On Ogun State, he said that the general turn around in the country will be extended to the state and that the state government will have no option than to succumb to the transformation.

He also prophesied that Ijebu will be among the few states to be created, but that the people of the area must pray, and cooperate among themselves so that they are not denied again.

On the global level, he said that God told him that ideas that will make the world easier for people to live in will emerge and that there will be a lot of creative innovations and inventions evolving in the next 10 years.

The cleric stated that President Donald Trump of the United States of America has been elected according to the previous year’s prophecy and that the man is going to checkmate the excess of world powers.

