The founder of David’s Christian Centre and relationship coach, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has challenged long-held religious beliefs that condemn tattoos, describing them as baseless and h@rmful to societal growth.

Reacting to critics following the unveiling of his Tattoo in celebration of his 50th Birthday, Pastor Okonkwo said no biblical or scientific evidence makes tattoos sinful or a sign of bad character.

He argued that many religious leaders and worshippers impose personal opinions, church policies, or individual convictions on others without solid justification.

Speaking in an interview on News Central, the relationship coach criticised the tendency to link outward appearance to moral failure, noting that such thinking limits progress. According to him, blaming tattoos, clothing, or lifestyle choices for criminal behaviour is illogical and outdated.

“There is no scripture that says a child of God cannot have a tattoo,” he said. “People keep shouting that tattoos are bad, yet nobody can explain why. There is no scriptural proof, no scientific proof, just assumptions.”

Speaking further, Okonkwo illustrated his point by comparing the stigma against tattoos to condemning jeans simply because a criminal once wore them. “If someone wore jeans and robbed a bank, does that mean jeans are now bad?” he asked.

This is as he added that both good and bad people can have tattoos, insisting that character is shaped by values rather than appearance.

“I can give you ten good people with tattoos, and you can give me ten bad ones. So what does that prove?” he queried.

He also linked the mindset to the church’s reluctance to engage in politics, saying many believers avoid certain spaces because they are seen as “dirty,” only to later complain about bad leadership.

According to Okonkwo, this attitude leaves important areas of society in the hands of those perceived as unfit. “We avoid everything that looks bad, and then we complain,” he said.

He urged Christians to focus more on personal faith, character, and impact, rather than judging people based on appearance or cultural stereotypes.