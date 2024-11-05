No Salary For F’Eagles Coach As Austerity Bites Harder On NFF

Share

The financial crisis that hits the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) looks grimmer than envisaged as the Flying Eagles coach, Aliyu Zubairu, has been left without a contract or salary.

The report suggested that the El-Kanemi coach is based only on allowances and bonuses. The situation has made him keep his role at El-Kanemi, according to SCORENigeria.

The coach is not on a monthly salary like his predecessor, Ladan Bosso, who pocketed N2 million monthly when he was in charge of the country’s U-20s. Zubairu and his assistants are only entitled to qualifying bonuses and allowances while with the national team.

On account of this arrangement, the coach only received camp allowances like other officials and players. The austerity measures of the NFF left the players of Flying Eagles frustrated after their allowances were slashed by 50 per cent despite winning the WAFU U-20 tournament in Togo.

