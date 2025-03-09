‘No Safe Space’ comedy show to address new generation issues –Forever

Share

Nigeria’s popular comedian, Akuidolo Orevaoghene also known as FOREVER have said that the world is no longer a safe place and so his new comedy show will be addressing some of these issues.

The hilarious stand up comedian who recently came back from touring Europe with another Ace comedian, Basketmouth said that his comedy show titled ‘No Safe Space’ is going to give his fans an experience that would make them think deep about some of these new generation issues in a comic twist.

Speaking on why he chose the title ‘No Safe Space for his new comedy project, Forever stated, “The world is not longer safe. It has never really been safe anyways but now more than ever, we are open.

“So with this comedy special, I will be addressing many issues like technology, gender wars, religion and many other aspects. It will be a remarkable comedy show, so expect to laugh while you experience a mind shift.”

He is optimistic about the show which he says will be taking place on March 30, 2025.

After the Lagos edition, Forever also plans to take the show to other cities like Abuja, Port Harcourt and the United Kingdom later in the year.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

