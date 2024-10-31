No Rival With Lookman For CAF Player Of The Year Award– Onazi

Share

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has thrown his support behind Ademola Lookman for the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year award, insisting that the Atalanta forward should receive unanimous backing with no close competition.

Lookman’s international stature reached new heights this year as he finished 14th in the 2024 FIFA Ballon d’Or rankings, becoming the only African player nominated for the prestigious list.

With the CAF awards set for December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco, Onazi believes the trophy is Lookman’s for the taking.

Speaking to Brila.net, the 2013 AFCON winner expressed that Lookman’s achievements have set him apart from all other African players this year.

“Lookman is an amazing player. He is working hard, very dedicated, and disciplined. I’m really happy about his achievement and being nominated [for the Ballon d’Or] at that level,” Onazi said.

