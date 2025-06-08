No Rift With Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Clarifies

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has debunked speculations of a rift between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing such claims as baseless.

Sanwo-Olu made the clarification on Sunday while speaking with journalists after a meeting between President Tinubu and members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos.

There had been widespread rumours that the governor had fallen out with the President over allegations that he secretly supported an opposition candidate during the 2023 presidential election.

Other sources also alleged that President Tinubu was displeased with Sanwo-Olu for allegedly attempting to dismantle his long-standing political structure in Lagos.

The speculation was further fueled by a viral video showing the President appearing to skip a handshake with the governor during a recent event in Lagos.

Reacting to the rumoured discord, Sanwo-Olu said:

“Did you see any discord? Even you are smiling, and I’m smiling. There’s none. Some people act more Catholic than the Pope—crying more than the bereaved. There’s nothing at all. He’s my father, he’s my leader, and we’re grateful he gave us the audience today to come and say hello to him.”

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, Sanwo-Olu explained:

“It’s our usual festive courtesy visit, a time for Mr. President to meet with his brothers and party leaders—the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of Lagos State. It’s a tradition during festive seasons or whenever he’s in town. This was no exception.”

Addressing reports of planned protests on June 12 which is the Democracy Day, the governor said there was no need for any demonstrations, stating that the prices of food items and petroleum products have started to decline.

He appealed for patience, urging Nigerians to give the President more time.

“All will be well,” he assured.

On the President’s response to the visit, Sanwo-Olu said:

“He was very happy to see us—extremely happy. He was excited that we’re one big, happy family, not divided in any form. We all pledged our full loyalty to him and to his government, unanimously.”

The governor added that President Tinubu also charged them to work hard in the upcoming local government elections to ensure the ruling party continues to fly its flag high in the state.

