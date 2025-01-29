No Rift Between Okpebholo And I, Says Idahosa

Share

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, has urged citizens and residents of the State to disregard the activities of mischief makers pedling rumours of rifts between him and his principal, Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The deputy governor added that it was not just that the rumours were unfounded, the relationship between him and his principal remained most cordial, with an elderyoung brother relationship.

A statement endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, said that Idahosa made the statement when he played host to members of the executive of the Edo Parliament of Nigeria, during a courtesy visit, yesterday at Government House, Benin City.

According to Idahosa, the Senator Okpebhololed administration was keen on delivering good governance and implementing laudable policies that would uplift the standard of living of Edo citizens and residents.

“Let me sincerely appreciate this Parliament. I am also a member of this parliament. “First, let me thank God Almighty that made this possible. Let me also appreciate my principal, my boss, having found me worthy to be his deputy.

“It is such a great honour to have the calibre of men, most especially from Ovia, to pay this courtesy visit this wonderful afternoon. “I am very much aware that you are doing so much to support this government.”

According to Idahosa: “We would be needing your supports and prayers, and we also know that majority of you are professionals, and when we need your contributions, ideas, and suggestions, please you will be there for us.

