No Rift Between Me And Obasanjo, Olowu Insists

The Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Oba Saka Adelola Matemilola, has insisted that there was no rift between him and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying all is well between them. Obasanjo, the Balogun (Chief warrior) of Owu has been absent from events organised by the kingdom, fuelling rumours that the former president may be against the emergence of Oba Matemilola as the 14th Olowu.

It could be recalled that Obasanjo who was part of the kingmakers that selected Oba Matemilola was also absent at the coronation ceremony of the monarch in 2022. The former president was said to have travelled out of the country during Oba Matemilola’s coronation.

But, the Oba has denied any rift between him and the former president, stressing that Obasanjo has been highly instrumental to his success on the throne in the last one year. Matemilola spoke in his Owu palace yesterday at a press conference as part of activities marking his first coronation anniversary in Abeokuta.

Giving reasons for Obasanjo’s absence from his coronation ceremony, the monarch explained that the former president was out of the country on a peaceful mission by the African Union (AU).

Matemilola, a Professor of Applied Mathematics, said although Obasanjo might not be present in all his events due to his busy schedules, his success story cannot be told without mentioning the former president.