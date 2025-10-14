No Rift Between Aiyedatiwa And Tunji-Ojo – Ondo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has denied reports suggesting a rift between Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, describing such claims as unfounded and a product of mischief by political detractors.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the APC, Mr Steve Otaloro, affirmed that there is no disagreement between the two prominent leaders of the party.

According to him, both Governor Aiyedatiwa and Tunji-Ojo enjoy a cordial and collaborative relationship, united in their commitment to the development of Ondo State and the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Otaloro said, “As the leader of the party in the state, Governor Aiyedatiwa remains firmly committed to the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027. Likewise, Minister Tunji-Ojo, who is making us proud through his performance at the federal level, is also fully aligned with the President’s vision and mission for a greater Nigeria.”

The party’s spokesman dismissed the notion that the national leadership of the party is involved in any reconciliation effort, insisting that there is nothing to reconcile.

He said, “The rumours being circulated are the handiwork of those intent on sowing discord within the party, especially ahead of the 2027 elections. Their agenda is to fracture the united front of the APC in Ondo State, but they will not succeed.”

The party called on the public to disregard such distractions, reaffirming that Governor Aiyedatiwa remains focused on governance and delivering democratic dividends, while Hon. Tunji-Ojo continues to excel in his national assignment.

“The APC in Ondo State stands united, strong, and unwavering in its support for President Tinubu’s administration,” the statement concluded.