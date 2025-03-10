No Reversal In Naira For Crude Policy – Adedeji

Share

Contrary to reports purporting the halt of the naira-based crude oil supply arrangement with local refineries, the Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee, Zacch Adedeji, has said in a statement on Monday that the arrangement is still in force, thus putting erroneous information to rest.

Adedeji declared that the naira-based domestic sales framework remains in Place.

Part of the statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reports doing the rounds and suggesting that the arrangement has been discontinued, forcing the domestic refineries to rely solely on international crude purchases.

“These reports do not reflect the realities of the ongoing work under the Federal Executive Council Initiative on Domestic Sales of Crude Oil and Refined Products in Naira.

“As the committee driving the implementation of this laudable initiative, we wish to provide an update on the Federal Executive Council initiative and confirm as follows: The Naira-Based Domestic Sales Framework Remains in Place.

” The initiative was designed to ensure supply stability and optimize the utilisation of local refining capacity.

“There has been no decision at the policy level to discontinue this approach, nor is it being considered.

“After implementing the policy for some months, evidence abounds that it is the right way to go, and it will continue to help the economy.

The committee sub-chair also clarified that the local refineries have not been excluded from the domestic crude supply.

“The engagement process for crude oil supply to domestic refineries therefore remains in place by structured agreements, balancing factors such as availability, demand, and market conditions.

“There is no exclusion of local refineries from access to domestic crude.

“The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is actively ensuring compliance with the Domestic Crude Oil Obligations provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act”, Adedeji said in a statement.

The statement noted further that the initiative supports competitive pricing and market efficiency.

“The framework for domestic crude transactions is designed to promote a competitive and efficient pricing environment. The committee continues Its work on strengthening implementation.

“We remain committed to ensuring the efficient execution of this initiative in line with its core objectives – enhancing local refining, reducing foreign exchange exposure, and stabilising the domestic fuel supply.”

