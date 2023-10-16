No Respite For Economy, Inflation Soars To 26.72% In September – NBS

…food items, gas, accommodation other top prices

There is no respite yet for the economy as inflation rate soared again to 26.72 per cent in the month of September 2023 against August figure of 25.80 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) inflation report for September showed.

The September 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.92% points when compared to the August 2023 headline inflation rate.

Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.94% points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2022, which was (20.77%).

The increase in the headline index for September 2023 was attributed to the increase in some items in the basket of goods and services at the divisional level.

“These increases were observed in food and non-alcoholic beverages (13.84%), housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuel (4.47%), clothing & footwear (2.04%), transport (1.74%), furnishings & household equipment and maintenance (1.34%), education (1.05%) and health (0.80%). Others are miscellaneous goods & services (0.44%), restaurants & hotels (0.32%), alcoholic beverages, tobacco & kola (0.29%), recreation & culture (0.18%), and communication (0.18%)”.

“Likewise, on a month-over-month basis, the headline inflation rate in September 2023 stood at 2.10%, which shows that the average price level decreased by 1.08% when compared to the rate recorded in August 2023 (3.18%).”, said NBS.

The percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months ending September 2023 over the average of the CPI for the previous corresponding twelve-month period was 22.90%, showing a 5.47% increase compared to 17.43% recorded in September 2022.

On the food sub-index on a month under review, NBS noted it increased to 30.64% on a year-on-year basis, which was 7.30% points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2022 (23.34%).

“The rise in good inflation on a year-on-year basis was attributed to increases in prices of oil & fat, bread & cereals, potatoes, Yam & other tubers, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables, and milk, cheese, and eggs.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in September 2023 was 2.45%. This was 1.41% lower compared to the rate recorded in August 2023 (3.87%). The decline in Food inflation was caused by a decrease the average in prices of Potatoes, Yam and other tubers, Bread and cereals, Fruits, and Fish.

The average annual rate of Food inflation for the twelve months ending September 2023 over the previous twelve-month average was 25.65%, which was a 6.29% points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in September 2022 (19.36%).

The core inflation rate stood at 21.84% in September 2023 on a year-on-year basis. This shows a rise of 4.35% when compared to the 17.49% recorded in September 2022.

“The highest increases were recorded in prices of passenger transport by air, passenger transport by road; medical services, maintenance, and repair of personal transport equipment.

Inflation varies across states. On a year-on-year basis, kogi was highest (32.95%), Rivers (30.63%), Lagos (30.04%), while Borno (21.05%), Jigawa (22.39%) and Benue (23.22%) recorded the slowest rise in headline inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, in September 2023 Taraba recorded (3.39%), Bauchi (3.38%), Niger (3.28%), while Borno (0.71%), Ekiti (1.05%), and Benue (1.13%) recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation.

On the food index, on a year-on-year basis, the highest increases were in Kogi (39.37%), Rivers (35.95%), and Lagos (35.66%), while Jigawa (23.41%), Borno (25.29%), and Sokoto (25.38%) recorded the slowest rise.

“On a month-on-month basis, however, September 2023 Food inflation was highest in Akwa Ibom (4.23%), Niger (4.19%), and Ebonyi (3.74%), while Cross River (0.31%), Borno (0.62%) and Bayelsa (0.73%) recorded the slowest rise”, NBS noted.