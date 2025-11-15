No Religious Group Under Persecution In Nigeria – AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has dismissed claims suggesting that Christians are being systematically targeted or killed in Nigeria, insisting that no religious group is under persecution in the country.

Fagbemi made this remark on Saturday at the coronation of the 21st Elerin of Erin-Ile, His Royal Majesty Oba Jimoh Adebowale Adesoye (Adetona I), held in Erin-Ile, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Reacting to the narratives, especially on international platforms, alleging genocide against Christians, the Minister said the killings recorded in parts of the country cut across religious and ethnic lines.

“There is no Christian genocide in Nigeria. There is no persecution of any religion, sect or ethnic nationality,” he said.

According to him, violent attacks were not limited to any particular group or faith, stressing that states such as Zamfara and Sokoto predominantly Muslim areas have suffered repeated incidents of killings and banditry.

“Killings are happening in Zamfara, Sokoto and other Muslim-dominated areas. That is not to say the situation is okay, but it shows clearly that violence is not targeted at any religion,” he said.

While acknowledging the insecurity challenges, Fagbemi insisted that the Federal Government was “winning the war against terrorism” and intensifying efforts to curb killings, banditry and other forms of criminality nationwide.

“We should reject any insinuation that there is a Christian genocide in the country. The government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that killings and banditry are nipped in the bud,” he said.

The AGF also urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying current reforms are geared towards building a stronger foundation for national development.

“We all know the present situation is not rosy, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Fagbemi praised the choice of the new Elerin, saying the monarch’s experience would benefit the people of Erin-Ile, while urging residents to support him in driving the town’s development.

In his address, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Bata, said the traditional institution remained a strategic partner in governance.

In his remarks, Oba Jimoh Adebowale Adesoye pledged the commitment of his reign to the progress of Erin-Ile, noting that youths, who constitute about 65 per cent of the productive population, would be central to developmental initiatives in agriculture, healthcare, food security and security.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the beaded crown to the monarch by the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.