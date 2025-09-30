No Religion, Community Under Siege In Nigeria – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed claims of religious genocide in Nigeria, stressing that no faith is under threat and no community is excluded.

He said Nigerians have grown to appreciate religious and cultural diversity, which strengthens the nation’s unity and development.

The President made the remarks in Owerri, Imo State, during the unveiling of a book marking ten years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Nigeria, authored by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

The event also included the commissioning of the Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia Road, the Assumpta Twin Flyover, and the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Convention Centre.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said at the convention centre: “Nigeria is a proud, sovereign nation built on the faith and resilience of its people. Here, no faith is under siege, no community is excluded. Our churches, mosques, and traditional shrines stand side by side, not as rivals, but as symbols of the unity that binds us.”

He emphasized that outsiders should not dictate Nigeria’s identity, adding:

“We are Nigerians, and we will stand together. Our diversity is not our weakness, but our strength. When Nigeria stands united, no falsehood can prosper against her.”

On the APC’s impact since 2015, Tinubu noted that Nigeria has made significant progress in governance, infrastructure, security, and public finance accountability. He highlighted that the country is moving toward a future that values productivity and sustainable development, while cautioning against returning to the “wasted years of drift.”

The event was attended by top APC leaders, including Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, Adams Oshiomhole, Umar Ganduje, governors of APC states, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, former Senate Presidents, traditional and religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and civil society representatives.