No Release Of Funds Leaves Stadiums In Decay Despite N78bn Capital Vote

Nigeria’s sports facilities remain in poor condition despite the huge allocation to the sector in the 2025 budget, as most of the funds meant for capital projects have reportedly not been released, New Telegraph reports.

Findings show that out of over N100billion allocated to the sports sector in the 2025 budget, about N78 billion was earmarked for capital projects, mainly for the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of stadiums and other sports facilities across the country.

However, New Telegraph learnt that the funds were largely not released, leaving several planned renovation projects stalled and key sports infrastructure in various parts of the country in a state of neglect. Our correspondent reports that the situation has further worsened the decay in many stadiums already suffering from years of poor maintenance.

“The problem is not limited to the sports sector,” a source told our correspondent.” The implementation of the 2025 budget was generally slow, with several ministers informing the National Assembly of Nigeria that their ministries had received little or no release of funds for capital projects.

“Among those said to have raised concerns were ministers from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Federal Ministry of Interior, Federal Ministry of Transportation and Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.”

It’s pertinent to note that Nigeria’s poor maintenance culture has left more than 40 stadiums across the country in bad shape, limiting the sporting and recreational activities they were built to serve. Many of the country’s major facilities have deteriorated over the years, including the National Stadium Lagos and the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

At present, only the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State is certified by the Confederation of African Football to host major international football matches.

The poor state of facilities has also affected Nigeria’s national teams, which are often forced to move from one stadium to another because several venues do not meet international standards. The once-famous National Stadium Lagos, which hosted major events such as the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, has fallen into serious disrepair.

Parts of the complex are now occupied by informal businesses, including pepper soup joints and other commercial activities, instead of sports.

Similarly, the MKO Abiola National Stadium, which hosted the 2003 All-Africa Games, has also suffered neglect, while several stadiums used during the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup have deteriorated. Some facilities have reportedly been vandalised by hoodlums, while equipment and installations have been removed from certain stadiums.

In a bid to address the problem, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has begun engaging state governors to assist in renovating federal stadiums located within their states. One of the first to respond is Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, who has reportedly signed an agreement to renovate the Ahmadu Bello Stadium. Sani is said to be a close associate of the Chairman of the NSC, Shehu Dikko.