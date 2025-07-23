No Regrets Telling Peter Obi To Inform Me Before Visiting Edo –Okpebholo

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo says he has “no regrets” asking Peter Obi to notify him before visiting the state.

He made the clarification at the inauguration of the new Edo Line, a transport company owned by the state government, in Benin yesterday.

Okpebholo said on Friday at Uromi the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential poll should take whatever that happens to him if he failed to take security clearance from him next time he visits Edo.

Obi on July 7 visited St. Philomena Hospital in Benin, where he donated N15 million.

However, the governor’s comment sparked widespread outrage. But he said during the inauguration of 100 new buses for the transport company, Okpebholo said: “Even when they said I don’t talk, just one sentence everybody was crying.”