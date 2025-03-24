‘No Regrets’, Says Expelled S’Africa Envoy To US

Share

The South African ambassador who was expelled from the United States in a row with President Donald Trump’s government arrived home yesterday to a raucous welcome and struck a defiant tone over the decision.

“It was not our choice to come home, but we come home with no regrets,” Ebrahim Rasool told hundreds of supporters in Cape Town after he was ousted from Washington on accusations of being “a race-baiting politician” who hates Trump.

Ties between Washington and Pretoria have slumped since Trump cut financial aid to South Africa over what he alleges is its anti-white land policy, its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and other foreign policy clashes, reports the AFP.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week Rasool was expelled after he described Trump’s Make America Great Again movement as a supremacist reaction to diversity in the US.

