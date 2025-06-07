No Regret Voting For Tinubu – Masari

Share

Ibrahim Masari, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and close ally of President Bola Tinubu, has declared that no Nigerian who voted for the president in the 2023 general elections has any reason to regret their choice.

Speaking in a recent interview with the BBC Hausa, Masari praised the administration’s performance, particularly in the areas of security, economic reform, and governance.

“Anyone who voted for President Tinubu between himself and God has no regrets,” Masari said confidently, affirming that the administration has made bold strides in confronting long-standing challenges in the country.

Masari’s comments come as the Tinubu administration marks its second year in office. He pointed to a number of key reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy, as evidence of President Tinubu’s determination to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth.

Highlighting one of the administration’s most controversial yet significant policy decisions, Masari defended the removal of the fuel subsidy. While acknowledging the hardship many Nigerians are currently experiencing, he insisted the move was essential for Nigeria’s economic recovery and long-term development.

“Past presidents wanted to do it but couldn’t. He did it because of how much of the country’s money was being wasted,” he said.

According to Masari, the subsidy regime had drained national resources for years, preventing investment in critical infrastructure and public services. He argued that President Tinubu demonstrated rare political courage in doing what previous leaders could not.

Masari further revealed that funds saved from the cancellation of fuel and electricity subsidies are now being channelled into vital areas of national development. This, he noted, has empowered both federal and state governments to implement infrastructure projects and improve public services.

“The money is now being used to fund projects that benefit Nigerians in the long term,” Masari added. “This is a necessary sacrifice for a stronger and more stable Nigeria.”

Despite widespread complaints about inflation, fuel costs, and general hardship, Masari maintained that these are temporary pains that will give way to sustainable economic benefits as the administration’s reforms take root.

As the Tinubu administration marks two years in power, debates continue over the pace and impact of its economic and policy decisions. Supporters highlight the president’s decisive leadership and long-term vision, while critics point to worsening economic conditions and rising living costs.

Still, Masari urged Nigerians to remain patient and resilient, expressing confidence that the president’s policies will ultimately yield positive results.

