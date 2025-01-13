No Reason To Think Osinbajo Has Left Politics – Ex-Aide

Share

Spokesperson to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Laolu Akande, says there is no reason for anyone to assume Osinbajo has left politics or has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akande, a former Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to Osinbajo, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos. Osinbajo has not been active in the political space since he left office in 2023, fuelling speculations that he may have dumped APC and politics.

The former Vice President contested the APC primary in 2022,but failed to clinch the party’s ticket ,losing to President Bola Tinubu. Osinbajo served as Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State,from 1999 to 2007,under Tinubu as governor.

Some political watchers have linked Osinbajo’s retreat from political activities to his loss in the APC primary, while others believe he is devoting less time to politics following his recent appointment as Global Advisor for the Global Energy Alliance For People Planet(GEAPP). Asked by NAN to comment on his former principal’s political life, Akande said he would not get the former VP involved in his own commentary.

