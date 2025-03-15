No real love in entertainment industry –Adenike Adeniji

Share

Adenike Adeniji popularly known as Anik Entertainment in the showbiz circle is one of the rising Nigerian entertainment promoters in the United Kingdom. The beautiful and hardworking CEO of Anik Entertainment is set to carve a niche for herself in the highly competitive industry by showcasing and exposing young Nigerian artistes to international audiences, and also through various movie productions her company is set to embark on.

Explaining her foray into show promoting, a predominantly male dominated industry, Anik Entertainment stated that: “I’m a lover of good music and I’m so much in love with entertainment. Right from onset, I’ve always loved entertainment. I once acted in about 2 home video movies in 2005 but I got discouraged by my parents who are not encouraging me so I left it. Right now, I promote events. I bring artistes into the UK for shows. I still love acting, but I’m planning to go into movie productions and become a producer. I’m currently working on some movie projects.”

Speaking about her visions for her brand, Princess Anik reveals: “I’m just taking things one step at a time, especially when it comes to the entertainment industry. Promoting, acting, movie production, I want to take things easy as much as I can, because I realised that the industry is mostly filled with fake people. They don’t love you; it’s mostly about fake love. And me, I’m a lover girl. I love and I like to be real and transparent with people.

On challenges she faced when starting out, “Promoting is a very tough job and you have to be strong, and also be a very hard-working person to delve into this type of profession or business. It’s tough getting other promoters to support you when you are new in the business. You barely see someone that will genuinely love you, support you or your brand especially when you are upcoming and you are just starting,” Anik Entertainment stated.

