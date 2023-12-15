No Ransom Paid to Rescue Kidnapped Sokoto-Bound Prospective Youth Corps Members — NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said no ransom was paid to secure the release of some of the Sokoto-bound Prospective Corps Members (PCM) kidnapped in Zamfara State who regained freedom recently. The Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nige- ria (NAN) reports that eight PCMs and a bus driver were abducted in August in Zamfara by gunmen on their way from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State. They were going for the commencement of the one- year national service orientation course. Megwa stated that the attention of NYSC management was drawn to a news material making the rounds that the Akwa Ibom State Government and some concerned individuals paid for the release of the kidnapped youth corps members.

He added that, “to put the records straight, the release of the prospective youth corps members kidnapped in Zamfara on their way to report at orientation camp in Sokoto State was primarily on the combined efforts of security agents and the NYSC. “It is also noteworthy to state that no state government, individual or agency paid any amount in the guise of ransom before their release.

“The management of NYSC, since their release, is shouldering the responsibility of their medical bills where they are recuperating.” The director said that the scheme also disassociates itself from the claim that Akwa Ibom State Government or any other state government paid money for their release.