No quick fix to economy, says Oshiomhole

Senator representing Edo North Federal Constituency, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has said there was no quick fix measure for the nation’s economy by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration because he inherited a precarious situation.

The Senator representing Edo North Federal Constituency made this disclosure yesterday after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa. Oshiomhole, who said he paid a friendly visit on the Vice President, said he did not discuss the nation’s economic issues with him but claimed that the government was working. He said: “The issues of the economy is work in progress. There is no quick fix.

“The government inherited a terrible economic situation. The government inherited an economy in which our total national revenue was barely enough to service our debt burden, spending 96%, which is to say every N100k Nigerian earn, 96k is going to repay debts, to service debt. “So, you have only 4k left to pay all the salaries. So, nothing can be worse. “But they came determined that they will have to do business unusual; to arrest the drift; stabilise the economy and then begin to move forward. Some painful decisions are necessary. “Already, the executive— the president and vice president—they’ve shown courage in terms of the decisions they have taken, a radical movement away from one in which if you are well connected you could make billions without adding value to one in which if you want to make money, you have to work. “