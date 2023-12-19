No Provision For Population, Housing Census In 2024 – Senator Ningi

The Chairman, of the Senate Committee on National Population Commission, Senator Abdul Ningi, on Tuesday, alerted the nation that there was no provision in the 2024 budget for the proposed national population and housing census scheduled for next year.

Ningi told members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Appropriations, that there was no provision for the population and housing census scheduled for next year, in the NPC’s budget proposal which was submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.

He disclosed this when he appeared before the joint Committee to submit his Panel’s report, noting that, if the money for the census was not provided for in the budget, the country would lose about N200 billion which had been spent by the National Population Commission.

He pointed out that the Commission appeared on Wednesday with their documentation to state how much they would need for the conduct of the 2024 population census.

Ningi said, “They will appear tomorrow with proper documentation of how much they need. If we don’t get the money, the nation will lose, and the people will lose. The money spent for the preparation for the census will go down the drain and it is a homogenous amount of money, over N200 billion already spent that is my take. ”

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola, assured the panel on NPC that the federal parliament would look for funds to cater for the 2024 population census in the budget.

He said, “The head of the NPC should appear in company with the Committee Chairman to tell them what was needed for the conduct of the census which was scheduled to hold in the first quarter of next year.

“Let me assure you that the country will not lose and we are going to work very closely with them that a 25 percent component is included, we must find a way to accommodate it in this 2024 budget.

“We would like the agency to appear along with the Chairman of the Committee, with a synopsis of the idea of what is going on about the issue of the census and whatever the issues are, I can assure you that we will resolve it and the population census will come up by the first quarter of 2024.”

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on Appropriations supported the inclusion of the controversial N1bn in the 2024 budget of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The Panel gave the support after receiving the report of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Industry, Trade, and Investment on the Ministry’s 2025 budget.

Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Adeola, however, said that the federal lawmakers would carry out aggressive oversight to ensure that the fund was appropriately utilized.

A member of the National Assembly standing committee overseeing the affairs of the ministry, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, during the budget defence session, said the ministry planned to spend the money on foreign trips next year.

The Minister, Doris Uzoka-Anite, had issued a statement to explain that the N1bn was for the maintainance of the ministry’s desk office at the World Trade Centre in Geneva, Switzerland.

However, the Chairman of the joint Panel on Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator Sadiq Umar, told the Appropriation panel on Tuesday, that the money was actually meant to attract foreign investors across the world to Nigeria.

Umar said, “The N1bn is not for foreign trips. It was meant to attract investors to Nigeria from all over the World. We are beginning to think that we need to review our trade interest structuring in the country. The government today, thinks that we need to strengthen the trade office here.

“However, Mr Chairman, we think that as a committee, we are going to be working with the Minister going forward to see how they make use of the foreign services the best way possible because that is primarily the job of foreign services. All the ministers, foreign affairs, ambassadors, primary job is to be ambassadors for the country as far as trade is concerned.

“So, we are working with the minister and see how this can be integrated and I will ensure that the next offices in the foreign nations are functional. They have the trade, they have the capacity they have the understanding and of course, they have the resources to be able to attract investment into our country.”