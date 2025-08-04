No Proposal For Automatic Tickets For APC Lawmakers – Ipinsagba

The Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Dr Jide Ipinsagba, has dispelled the rumour of the alleged move by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to grant automatic tickets to its members at the National Assembly.

Ipinsagba, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Affairs, told reporters that no such decision had been taken at any level, stressing that the speculation lacked merit.

However, the Lawmaker said rewarding outstanding performance was a laudable idea, but those who performed below expectations should be shown the way out.

Ipinsagba said he has given scholarships to students, built hospitals, markets, and event centres across the six local government areas in his senatorial district.

He said, “As a procedural person. Anything that is not written, I don’t believe in it. It is an insinuation. People are thinking ahead of things. Well, if it is the thought of the people, who am I to fault it? There is no place where such a decision was taken.”

The lawmaker reflected on his two-year tenure in the Senate, particularly on his legislative and infrastructural interventions across the six local councils of the state, and gave himself a pass mark.

Ipinsagba reiterated his commitment to delivering quality representation and attracting federal projects to the senatorial district and assured that the proposed Information and Communication Technology in Ikare-Akoko would soon receive the desired nod.

According to him, “My constituents remain my top priority. I am in for development. We have made strides in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, but there is still more work to be done, coupled with the already ongoing ones.”

While speaking on the poor state of federal roads in Ondo North, the senator, who acknowledged the challenges, stated that relevant agencies would be engaged to ensure that the roads receive the necessary attention, adding that “while we continue to lobby for federal intervention in road repairs.”

Speaking on the proposed creation of Ose State out of the Ondo North senatorial district, Ipinsagba said the bill has already passed its first reading in the House of Representatives.

According to him, “The bill is still in its early stages, but when it comes before the Senate, we will engage in robust discussions and ensure that the people’s interests are represented.”