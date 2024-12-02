No Prophet, Native Doctor Responsible For My Victory – Okpebholo

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday said his trust in God gave him victory in the September 21 governorship election. He said this at Winner’s Chapel, Akho Irrua in the Esan Central Local Government Area.

Okpebholo said: “I want to thank God for his wonderful deeds in my life, as no one can accomplish this except Him alone. “My life is filled with testimonies, and God has consistently granted me victory in all my endeavours.

“This is the first instance where someone has contested an election without seeking help from native doctors or prophets. “My faith is in Christ alone. If God does not will it, then let it not be done.

“In Nigeria, and indeed the world, no prophet or native doctor can claim that I visited them for help in winning the election. “The only factor I recognize is God. If He cannot accomplish it, then let it not be done.

“This marks the first time in Nigeria that a person has contested an election, and the prevailing sentiment is that God’s grace is upon him or her.

“As a member of Winner’s Church, I am confident that we cannot be losers, especially since both my Deputy and I are part of this community.”

