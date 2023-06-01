No Project Will Be Stalled In Bayelsa – Duba

As the Prosperity Administration under Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa winds up her first tenure, it has assured that no project in the state will be Stalled or abandoned during their time despite the paucity of funds from the federal government in recent times.

The State Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, makes this remark in his welcome remarks on Thursday in Yenagoa during the transparency briefing on the income and expenditure profile for February and March 2023.

He said ” Despite the dwindling income from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), assured Bayelsa people that no project, no matter the cost implication will be stalled.

“As a responsive and responsible government, we will continue to meet our obligations.

In the income and expenditure profile presented by the state Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai, he read that the total receipts for February less FAAC deductions stood at N22.472 billion and total recurrent expenditure was N21.292 billion.

He continued that the state, however, had a closing balance of N9.863 billion for February due to the balance brought forward from January, which Ebibai said was “Our positive closing balance as of the end of February. This was the money we had in our hands before we went into March.”

In March, Bayelsa also had a negative balance of N5.975 billion, which was only made good by the balance brought forward from February leaving a closing balance of N3.887 billion.

Ebibai disclosed that the government set aside a billion Naira for the payment of gratuities in February due to available funds.

He further explained the internally generated revenue for February l was as high as N3.190 billion because of payment of Payee remitted in bulk by the federal government.

” It was payee which was supposed to be remitted by the federal government over the months. came in bulk. Payee is an item for the board of Internal Revenue. This made the state IGR N3.190 billion in February “.