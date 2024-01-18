No Project Will Be On Hold Under Tinubu Administration – Wike

Under President Bola Tinubu-led administration, no project will be abandoned, according to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

Wike who spoke after inspecting a few projects in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday expressed optimism that Tinubu would finish and commission a few of the ongoing projects before December 2024.

The minister said: “Since President Tinubu came on board, no work has stopped in all the sites. There are so many of these sites, but it will be difficult to take them all at the same time.

“We believe that after May, and before December, some of the projects will be handed over to the members of the public.

“The inspection is part of our routine inspection of ongoing projects, particularly those we have promised the public that God willing, by May this year, the projects will have been completed.

“What we did today was to go round to see for ourselves whether the contractors are meeting up with expectations.”