No Price Increase by NNPC Despite N1,000 Landing Cost of Fuel –IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said though given the foreign exchange volatility, the landing cost of fuel should be about N1,000, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) which currently is the sole importer of the product has not increased its ex-depot price. The National Public Relations Officer, IPMAN, Chief Chinedu Ukadike, stated that independent marketers still buy the product at ex-depot price of N565 or N575, adding that he did not know the strategy the NNPC Ltd has used not to have increased the ex-depot price.

Speaking with New Telegraph yesterday, he said the strategy could be interpreted to mean quasi deregulation or return of subsidy. Ukadike said: “That the landing cost of fuel has reached N1, 000 is permutation based on foreign exchange volatility but as I am talking to you, NNPC Ltd is still maintaining its price of N565 or N575 in our private depots. So until NNPC Ltd comes up with a new price, that is when we, marketers, can confirm that there is an increase in the price of the product.

The N1, 000 landing cost is the forces of demand and supply, which the GCEO (Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari) said affect the price of petroleum products and the landing cost of fuel. “On the pump price we are selling to retailers, some marketers are selling above N600 based on their logistics. It depends on where a marketer is distributing the product. Some marketers are in the north where the transportation cost is very high. They are also selling at N680 and N690.

I am aware that pump prices in Port Harcourt are N620, N630, N640 depending on the area of the filling stations while Enugu is selling around N660 and N670. Aba should be selling around N640 and N650 depending on the location. South West marketers, because the depot is in the coastal area, are selling about N610.” It could be recalled that NNPC Ltd had recently said that it has no plan to increase fuel pump prices.