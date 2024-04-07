No politician responsible for my success –Diiadem

Social media influencer Diiadem has opened up about why she had a public meltdown on social media in February 2024. Diiadem recently appeared as a guest on the Who’s In My House show and recounted her meltdown on Instagram when a social media user attributed her brand’s success to a powerful politician in Lagos State.

“I have a daughter that looks up to me and I don’t want her to grow up and see horrible news about her mum, so it’s really heartbreaking. That’s why when I see terrible lies being told about me I come out to debunk it because that is not me, so I would not let anyone whether faceless or not dictate who I am to me,” the entrepreneur said. She stressed that in some situations she is not always able to ignore people who spread false information about her online, adding that the recent outburst really hurt her.

“Sometimes I do not ignore everything. I come out to let people know that I am not who they paint me to be. Recently I had a bad outburst online and I was really down because I had just achieved something amazing for myself and my brand and it felt like an attack. I just had to come out because it was very painful because when you work so hard for every single penny you own and someone somewhere just tried to attribute all that hard work to someone else,” she explained.

Recall in February, the beauty influencer had a public meltdown and cried because a blogger claimed that her business was being financed by the said politician