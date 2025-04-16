No Political Ideology, Human Strategy Can Restore Nigeria’s Glory – Archbishop Akinola

Share

Founding President Rhema Christian Church & Towers (RCC&T) and Apostolic Presbyter, Christ Global Network (CGN), Inc, Archbishop Taiwo Akinola, speaks on some national issues. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reports

There have been incessant calls for nationwide implementation of Sharia Panels. How do you see this?



We find it alarming that some Muslim activists are incessantly pushing for the establishment of Sharia Panels in all states of Nigeria. This is a direct violation of the Nigerian Constitution, which upholds religious freedom and prohibits the adoption of any state religion (Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution). Besides, don’t we think that this is an open invitation to chaos and anarchy? This is deeply concerning! The unpalatable fact is this, and we must be very clear about it, that any effort to Islamize the nation under the guise of legal reforms will be met with strong opposition and resistance from Christians and all advocates of religious freedom.

Thus, the proponents of such campaigns should beware of what they are calling for, which no peace-loving Nigerians share with them: painful division. We categorically reject any attempt to impose Sharia Law beyond its current jurisdictions. We also call on the government to take a position to uphold justice, fairness, and the constitutional rights of every Nigerian, regardless of their faith. Furthermore, we would like to use this medium to advise all canvassers of Sharia implementation to drop it. Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians, not only to a sectarian group.

As major stakeholders in the onerous task of nation-building, what is the view of Christ Global Network on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of the state of emergency in Rivers State?



The entire scenario is rather unfortunate and complicated, the state of emergency is like a proactive and necessary evil, given the manner and direction that things were going in Rivers State before the declaration. As was widely reported, Rivers State was being run by the Governor Siminalayi Fubara and only four legislators. He was also said to have demolished the House of Assembly building on the 13th December 2023, and in spite of all intervening efforts to broker peace by well-meaning Nigerians, the issues rather became a case of gunpowder waiting to explode. The warring parties were talking tough as critical and strategic national installations were being vandalized.

In view of these precarious developments and the entire ensuing political crisis, the Supreme Court of Justice, in her wisdom, delivered a judgement on February 28, 2025, wherein it pronounced that, technically, there was no government in Rivers State. Quoting from the President’s speech, a part of the judgment declared: ‘a government cannot be said to exist without one of the three arms that make up the government of a state under the 1999 Constitution as amended. In this case the head of the executive arm of the government has chosen to collapse the legislature to enable him to govern without the legislature as a despot. As it is there is no government in Rivers State.’

A situation such as this anywhere in Nigeria, more especially in the Niger Delta region, could be worrisome to deep critical thinkers, planners and nation builders at all levels. In fact, we as a people have been praying against this palpable ‘Ides of March’ since the turn of this year 2025. We thank God for saving the nation from what could have snowballed into a serious national catastrophe. Haven said that, we wish to enjoin the President to continue to press for further interventions and peaceful resolutions of these political crises in Rivers State through dialogue, negotiation, and genuine reconciliation.

The recent suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the ensuing allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has continued to be the topic of discussion, as a church leader what is your take?

While some individuals have remained detached from the political debacle, many other prominent figures and groups have taken different sides on the allegations and the issues that culminated in the expulsion of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan in the first place. Some have even gone to the extent of calling out the institution of the National Assembly in strong and insulting terms, claiming that the Assembly is prioritizing its internal rules over the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s laws.

Consequently, speaking on behalf of a responsible body of church leaders in CGN, we strongly believe, and that rightly so, that our leaders must uphold the highest standards in their actions and fulfil their national duties with integrity. However, our first observation in this contentious case is that the entire scenario has become highly disruptive and so politicized, which has further complicated it to the extent that it is now very difficult for any casual observer to be convincingly objective.

As a Christian body that values godliness, purity, sanctity, truth and the rule of law, we take this moment to issue a word of caution to all fellow Nigerians to desist from hasty judgements and conclusions on this issue, even as we urge the people in the eye of this controversy — Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan — to do their utmost best to submit themselves as soon as possible to a thorough investigation on the matter.

This is very important because a claim of sexual harassment that is not formally investigated, proven, substantiated or verified can actually provoke serious consequences for the accuser, the accused, and the institution/establishment they represent. Particularly, we demand that the integrity of our democracy and public institutions, like the Nigerian Senate, be protected from politically motivated distractions. Moreover, the moral fabrics of our society must be jealously protected against skepticism, gender profiling and unwarranted misogyny. While not holding brief for any of the warring parties, we are very concerned that there have been a significant number of cases of false sexual harassment accusations globally, with devastating consequences. And, each false accusation raises a red flag that makes it increasingly harder for genuine victims to be believed.

In this regard, we implore all parties to exercise restraint and submit to a due process (or a properly constituted judicial enquiry) rather than mere emotionalism, sensationalism of media trials and political theatrics. Undoubtedly, we must altogether fight seriously against sexual harassment in our society, but we must equally keep in mind that true justice demands evidence, facts and fairness, not emotionalism or sensationalism. Choosing wisdom over the wind of hysteria is the right thing to do, always!

Now, who knows? Natasha Akpoti’s accusations may be true, but Akpabio’s rebuttal may also be true, Proverbs 30 verse 18 to 20, also the story of Potiphar’s wife against Joseph easily comes to mind here Genesis 39 verses 1 to 22. Hence, the public must be treated to facts and evidence before jumping to hysterical conclusions. Importantly, the Nigerian society must learn to demand evidence before condemning those who are accused of sexual harassment.

While our society must protect genuine victims of sexual violence, we must also guard against weaponized allegations that can destroy other people’s reputations without evidence. Indeed, it would be a great disservice to the female gender should feminism ever become a weapon of harassment in our public discourses.

More so, accepting unverified sexual allegations, and treating such as real issues can be very dangerous. If you put yourself in that pair of shoes, you may imagine how it pinches. We encourage women, especially those godly ones in influential positions, to use their roles wisely, ensuring their actions and utterances contribute positively to our nation-building processes and not undermining the larger objective of societal progress.

Men should build trust through character and firm integrity in their dealings with women. In every position they find themselves, especially those in positions of power and influence, spiritually, politically or even in business life, they should exercise great care and discretion when interacting with women in their professional and personal dealings. As a timeless counsel for all, we say: beware, not all ‘homme fatales’ and not all ‘femme fatales’ have changed their business lines!

What is Christ Global Network (CGN) centred on?



Christ Global Network (CGN) Inc. is a divinely ordained ecclesiastical body dedicated to fostering spiritual renewal, strengthening gospel ministers, and advancing the work of God’s Kingdom on earth. Our monthly gatherings at Rhema Christian Church, Temidire, Sango-Ota, Ogun State, serve as moments of spiritual refreshing, impartation, and intercession for our nation and the world. A key initiative under the CGN is the New Wine Fire Conference, an annual gathering established to ignite revival, win souls, and equip believers to walk in the fullness of God’s power.

Since its maiden edition in Year 2019 at the National Stadium in Lagos, the conference has grown exponentially, attracting thousands from across Nigeria and beyond. Each edition has been marked by life-transforming encounters, powerful teachings, prophetic ministrations, and undeniable manifestations of God’s power. This year, the theme of the conference is ‘Show Me Your Glory’ extracted from Exodus 33 verses 18 to 19.

In these times of uncertainty and turmoil, when hope seems overshadowed by darkness globally, we are convinced that God is the only true source of lasting transformation, and His glory is the beacon of our sure hope. No political ideology or human strategy can bring the restoration we desperately need; it is only as we stand on the unshakable foundation of Christ that we can truly experience the illuminating power of His glory.

