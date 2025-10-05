No Political Favour In Waste Contracts – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed never to succumb to political pressure by awarding waste management contracts to individuals who lack the capacity to deliver.

Wike made this known while inspecting ongoing road projects in Kuje, amid growing public concern over the increasing heaps of refuse across several districts and satellite towns within the FCT.

Responding to questions on the proliferation of illegal dumpsites in Abuja, the Minister disclosed that he had directed their removal, adding that the process for awarding new waste management contracts would be completed within two weeks.

“The FCT Administration is actively removing indiscriminately dumped refuse, particularly along Airport Road and in the Nyanya/Karshi area. Award of new contracts for refuse disposal will be completed within the next two weeks,” Wike stated.

He stressed that only competent contractors with the capacity to keep the city clean would be selected, ruling out political patronage in the process.

On infrastructure, Wike expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the Kuje road project, commending Arab Contractors for the quality of their work.

“For a regular passerby who knows this area very well, if you come here now, you will give it to them; Arab Contractor has done a good job. You can see how beautiful the landscape is,” he said.

He assured residents that the project, an 8-lane dual carriageway, would be inaugurated to mark the third anniversary of President Bola Tinubu.

“We believe that, God willing, with our support and their commitment, this road will be inaugurated during the third anniversary of Mr. President. By then, residents of Kuje will enjoy easy access to the city centre in about 15 to 20 minutes. That’s what development and the Renewed Hope Agenda are all about,” Wike added.