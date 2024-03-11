No Political Boundaries in New Bayelsa, Says Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said his administration was building a new Bayelsa where political boundaries would not hinder sustainable development of the state. A statement by Diri’s spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as stating this on Saturday when he spoke at the grand reception in honour of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, at the Ekeremor community pavilion in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Others also honoured at the event were the state representative on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Denyanbofa Dimaro, a member of the board of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mrs Bekearedebo Warrens as well as a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kemasuode Wodu and Mr. Felix Okorotie, who were both conferred with the legal titles of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).