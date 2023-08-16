No plans to reintroduce fuel subsidy, increase pump price –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the recent strike threat issued by organised labour should the current pump price of fuel be increased was premature, assuring that the government has no plans to increase the price of the product or reintroduce subsidy.

This disclosure was made yesterday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in an interaction with newsmen at the Presidential Villa.

The President equally said that the government would not reverse its fuel subsidy removal policy in order to stabilise the pump price of fuel in the country.

The President, who asserted that the price of the commodity still remained the cheapest when compared to other jurisdictions in the West African sub-region, said the government was determined to address all identified inefficiencies in the midstream and downstream sectors in order to prevent further increase in the pump price of fuel.

The President also alleged that the illiquidity in the foreign exchange (Forex) in the country was caused by the mismanagement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in recent times.

Ngelale said: “The official position is that there is no increase in prices at this time and that Mr. President is convinced, based on information before him, that we can maintain current pricing without reversing our deregulation policy by swiftly cleaning up existing inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream petroleum sector.

“The President wishes first to state that it is incumbent upon all stakeholders in the country to hold their peace. We have heard very recently from the organised labour movement in the country with respect to their most recent threat.

“We believe that the threat was premature and that there is a need on all sides to ensure that fact finding and diligence is done on what the current state of the downstream and midstream petroleum industry is before any threats or conclusions are arrived at or issued.

“Secondly, Mr. President wishes to assure Nigerians following the announcement by the NNPC Limited just yesterday that there will be no increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit anywhere in the country.

“The market has been deregulated. It has been liberalised and we are moving forward in that direction without looking back.

“The President also wishes to affirm that there are presently inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream petroleum sub sectors that once very swiftly addressed and cleaned up will ensure that we can maintain prices where they are without having to resort to a reversal of this administration’s deregulation policy in the petroleum industry.”

Using graphics to press home his point, Ngelale insisted that the price of the product was still cheap in Nigeria when compared to some other African countries.

“Senegal has a pump price today of N1, 273 equivalent per litre, Guinea (N1, 075), Côte d’Ivoire (N1, 048), Mali (N1, 113) and Central African Republic (N1, 414), while Nigeria is presently averaging between N568 and N630 per litre.

“We are presently the cheapest, most affordable purchasing state in the West African sub-region by some distance. There is no country that is below N700 per litre.

“So this is the backdrop we have seen that at the inception of our deregulation policy as of June 1 as Mr. President took office, we have seen PMS consumption in the country drop immediately from 67 million litres per day consumption, down to 46 million litres per day consumption. The impact is evident.”

Meanwhile, despite official denial that the government was not going to reverse its deregulation policy, an online news platform, TheCable, is reporting that Tinubu is considering introducing a “temporary subsidy” on fuel as crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates continue to skyrocket.

A presidency source told the news medium of this development but added that there was yet no final decision although the proposal was “firmly on the table.”

The presidency official told The Cable that the “realistic” amount of petrol consumed in Nigeria was now known following the removal of subsidy, hence the amount spent on subsidy “can now be controlled.”

The ‘temporary subsidy’ introduction could be a response by the Federal Government under President Tinubu to the excruciating hardship Nigerians have been going through since the withdrawal of fuel subsidy during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023. The fuel subsidy withdrawal led to hikes in fuel pump prices, increased transport fares and higher inflation.

Already the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to go on strike should there be a further increment in fuel pump prices.

Incidentally, another African nation, Kenya has reintroduced fuel subsidies to curb soaring prices of petrol, kerosene and diesel in the country.

The development comes after months of violent anti-government protests over the burden of high living costs.

On Monday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Kenya’s energy regulator, said oil marketing companies will be compensated from the Petroleum Development Fund.