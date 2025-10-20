No Plans To Receive Zamfara Gov, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports that it has set up a committee to receive Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal into the party. In a statement yesterday, Zamfara APC said the reports were fake.

It said: “To say the least, the information is false, unpatriotic, unprofessional, and fabricated through mischievous intents of the writers and the medium. “For what is worth, the Zamfara State chapter of the APC has never approached the PDP or Governor Lawal in any way to join the APC.

“The APC as a party in Zamfara has never been impressed by the dismal and decimating performance of Governor Lawal. “This disappointing position is certainly the stand of the electorate and many other politicians in the state, which was demonstrated at the August 16th Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly bye election, where the APC overwhelmingly defeated the ruling PDP.

“This was quickly followed by the defection of the PDP candidate fielded at the same Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly by election, along with his multitude of supporters to the APC.