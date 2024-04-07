No Plans To Leave Labour Party – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the National Leader of the Labour Party (LP) and former Governor of Anambra State has debunked the purported reports that he may soon leave the party.

Speaking on Sunday via its verified X page, the presidential candidate in the 2023 general election reiterated his loyalty to the party, saying he has no plans to leave anytime soon, despite the internal conflict rocking the leadership of the party.

He, however, added that he has never been anxious to become president of Nigeria.

He made the remark shortly after he handed over a water delivery in the Sabon Layi neighbourhood, a suburb of Bauchi City, Bauchi State.

Obi said, “I am not thinking of 2027, my concern for now is how to improve the living standards and conditions of Nigerians.

“Nobody should be talking about politics now, the focus should be on good governance that will make Nigeria better.”