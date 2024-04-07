No plans to impeach Akpabio, says Senator Plang

Sir, you just had a stakeholders meeting with your constituents. What was the meeting all about?

I have a responsibility as the representative of the people from time to time to talk, make clarifications, and also encourage my people and tell them where we are and where we intend to go. I thank God for my arrival at the National Assembly, the Senate in particular. I thank God because we have passed through one of the first and most important roles of a legislator which has to do with appropriation. The 2024 appropriation has come and gone. I want to thank God that in our own small way we shall have an impact in the budget that will have a positive impact on the good people of Plateau State. I am about eight months old in the Senate. I have, by the grace of God, been graciously opportune to move several motions on topical issues that has to do with Plateau and Nigeria as a whole I have supported bills. I’ve been able to sponsor a bill and my bill by the grace of God, when we return from the recess, will pass the Second and Third readings and I will be happy to see the bill signed into law not just to benefit of Plateau alone but the impact is national. My wish in the bill is to upgrade the School of Mine and Geosciences to the Nigerian University of Mines and Geosciences.This bill is an economic bill and a developmental bill because it will help to deepen the knowledge of Nigeria and Nigerians in geology, mineral resources and mineral development. We have the University of Petroleum, because we have petroleum. We have Marine University because we have waterways.We have University of Agriculture because we have land for agriculture. But we are unable to have the university of mineralogy even when we are blessed in terms of minerals.

By the time this university is established, I believe that it will deepen our knowledge in exploration, exploitation and mineral technology. I also thank God too because of the equity, stability and good mind of the Senate President, Senator Goodwill Akpabio and members of the leadership of the Senate. As a first timer to be a chairman of the Senate committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity. And then I’m also the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character .And I belong to the Appropriation Committee, TetFund committees. I belong to the Army, Air Force. Navy and also the Committee on Oil and Gas. I’m a member of the Senate Committee on Solid Mineral and Women affairs, too, Land, Transport, Railway and ECOWAS, inter parliamentary programs of the Senate. I thank God because it takes good mind, it takes leadership to allow fresh senators to air their view at plenary sessions both ways. Akpabio has given opportunities to most of us that are fresh to express our opinions. I want to assure my people that I would like to be a senator that stands for Plateau and Nigeria, I would like to be a senator that is doing well, I would like to be an action-activity oriented senator for the benefit of my people. Within my shortest period, I’ve been able to put projects and appropriate funds, lobby for funds to be appropriated for infrastructural development within my constituency. I also have projects that are people oriented. And I believe that within the shortest time possible, Plateau people will see me working for them. I want to thank the people of Plateau, and in particular the people of Plateau Central for standing by me and want to thank God almighty for passing through all the court processes which are accepted, because they are all the processes of election. I want to thank God that I have arrived safely. And by the grace of God, I will work hard for the people. Again, by the thinking of the National assembly, we’ve been able to get some funds to buy grains for our people. Because after the budget and when the impact of this fuel subsidy was becoming too much on our electorate, there was a need to support our electorate with grains. I’ve gotten some grains that will be distributed. That is also part of meeting with stakeholders from the local government. Hunger knows no stomach. It knows no tribe, it knows no religion, it knows no party. So I have spoken to my people that whatever is coming in everybody will be given, We want the religious bodies to be involved.. CAN, JNI we want the physically challenged to be involved and the traditional rulers And you know, all those people, they don’t belong to any political parties. So, I want to believe that whatever I will be sharing, I will give for the party what is for the party, but give to the people what is for the people. So I want to believe that even if it is small, it should be an indication that we are together. So, the crowd you saw in my House today are stakeholders from my constituents who elected me.I have a responsibility to call them from time to time to tell them what is going on. I need to know from them. At the moment, I have in the pipeline fertiliser distribution, rural road, grading roads, fencing of schools and primary healthcare.

Talking about grains, Can you be specific? What kind of grains should the people expect?

Yeah, the grains I have for my people are the grains that my people produce. In the North Central zone my people produce maize. I have over 600 bags of maize.I have over 300 bags of guinea corn. I have about 150 bags of beans. And these beans are bought from the farmers by me to promote their farming. I bought from the farmers within Plateau Central. The beans, the guinea corn, the millet and then the maize are products of the farmers themselves. Some people are bringing rice from Kano. I want to buy the one produced by my farmers and then share it to my farmers. I encourage them and money circulates amongst my people. I have tried to reduce hunger among the large number of people I have.

Do you think that Mr President is worried by the suffering of Nigerians?

I want to tell you that I believe that Nigerians have a President that is focused, a President that is economically in tune, a President who thinks economy and has a vision, a President that has concern for the masses and I know also , that the first family of the nation is deeply aware and involved in the progress of this country. The wife of the President, you all know, was a senator, very vibrant, very eloquent. Someone who knows. If your wife knows the problem of Nigeria and the husband is responsible for handling Nigeria, I think the job will be much, much easier. I think we will see a lot of results. I think that we at the national Assembly My prayer is that we now have responsibility for the citizenry. I said it again, there is a time to win an election and there is a time for tenure to end. In between those periods, a period to work. Now, we have a responsibility to unite ourselves to work for our people. Whether you are a local government chairman, a councilor, the governor, members of the House of Reps, senators and the president, it is now about Nigerians. Section 14, Subsection two of the Constitution says the first responsibility of government is the welfare, security and well being of the citizens.

We have a responsibility to stand for the citizens and I pray that God will give us strength to do that. I’ve started some jobs in my constituency and my major aim is to dwell a lot on education, ability to encourage, facilitate and help so that our public schools will have a facelift because of insecurity. And not just insecurity. I began the perimeter fencing of schools. I have finished about three schools. I will continue because I have that as some of the projects I would do. I will do perimeter fencing. We have schools where students come from every direction. I want all the students in our school to pass through the gate. Sometimes that does not help in checking criminality. I’ve gotten a GSS, Mangu fence. memorial secondary school fence. I’m going to a school in Kanam. I’m fencing the most critical clinic in Kanam where women come for health issues. Most of the clinics are not fenced. Fencing of that clinic is on, andI think that these are things I’m doing. I have a lot of empowerment programs to come. I also have few road grading in my budget as my con – stituency project. I hope by the grace of God to visit Bokkos. There’s a small bridge in Bokkos to link the people of Kulere.The season is getting so close by. It’s in my constituency project. I will also work hard to ensure that as the vice chairman senate committee on federal character, well, I thank God because it will give back equity. Where there’s equity, there’s trust, there’s stability. And I believe that in all the employment representation at the federal level there should be a lot of equity. We will work hard towards it.

You are a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, but your colleague has accused the Senate of budget padding. What is your view about this?

We may hear a lot of issues at the Senate, particularly on our budget. People will tell you there was padding. I want to assure you there was nothing like padding in the Nigerian Senate, the 10th Senate, not just the Senate, the National assembly, both the red and the green chamber.We passed a budget of N28.77 trillion . President Tinubu, on the 29th of November brought before us at a joint session of the National assembly, He brought before us a budget of 27.2 trillion. We added about N1.5 trillion to it, leading to N28.77 trillion. And we added to it as a result of a request by the executive on the issue of critical issues such as food security because the hunger came in as the result of fuel subsidy and devalue of the naira and there was a need for palliative. They were not in the budget. The issue of the crisis that came up during December became a very critical issue for Nigerians and there was a need to put additional money for the security agencies to enable them pursue armaments and those ones are there. The printed budget normally is a printed budget for the MDAs, but there are MDAs whose budget must not be included. There are classified expenditures.You don’t put them. The budget is a material, but can be taken by anybody.You can’t put in the budget that you are providing The defense ministry, they are buying armament and you specify in the budget. So those ones are classified. And then the budget for Tetfund of over 700 billion is also not printed. And the National assembly that has autonomy and the judiciary has autonomy, their budgets are not printed because those budgets are budgets that their source of income comes as a result of a percentage first land charge. And you can’t predict the month.It varies. So, all the expenditures of those classified security like TetFund, UBE, INEC, all of them summed up to three points: something billion, about N3.5 trillion, and if you add N3.5 trillion to N25.2 trillion, you get N28.77 trillion. My brother, Senator Ningi, is a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, like me, and all the processes of the budget were by us. Even when the MDAs finish their screening, it comes to appropriation. It’s appropriation that does the final dusting before you take it to plenary session for approval. So, I know that he’s conversant.We may not all be equally represented in the budget because the budget is about lobbying for those who lobby more, for those who are in the corridor of power, they will get more when power changes. Sometimes lobbying capacity changes, too.So we should be able to accept each other when the north is on, we support, when the south is on we support, when central is on, we support too. So let us try to learn how to support each other. But when there are issues, you raise them for a rethink. So with subsequent appropriation, you must remember that the other one probably did not get enough.So whoever comes in, remember those that do not earn as much as others.So I think it’s all about those ones.

But, Senator there are insinuations that the Senate President will be removed. Is that true?

Nobody will remove the Senate President. The Senate President is stable. We elected him because there is geographical balance in the 2023 election. The North-East has the Vice president, the North-West has the Senate Deputy President and the Speaker, the North Central has SGF But we’re asking for more. SouthWest has the President, South-South has the Senate President. South-East has the Deputy Speaker, and so on and so forth. So there should be some balances. And, you know, this geographical balance is there for stability. When everybody is involved, there will be trust and work harder. So I just want to assure you that the 10th Senate is a people’s Senate, a focused Senate, a stable Senate and a visionary Senate. It’s a Senate that is willing to work with the Executive for the benefit of Nigerians. And again, luckily, we have a President who knows the working of the legislator, having been a former senator, the Vice President was a former senator, the President’s wife was a senator, the SGF was a senator, the Chief of Staff is a legislator. So they should know what we need. They should be able to know when we are shouting. They should know where we are shouting. There should be more understanding of the state So I believe that the outburst of this administration will be deeply appreciated by Nigerians with little patience. I pray that all of us should be responsible to Nigerians with what comes in and Nigerians will be happy.

What is your take on the issue at stake that the North is scheming to remove the Senate President, that the way he is running the Senate is not in terms with their own aspiration?

I have not heard that officially, I’ve never had any of the northern stakeholders rising up to say that, But, you know, in life, dreamers are around and dreamers have their messages. I believe that Senator Jibrin Barawo, he’s a very experienced senator who rose from the North, from the Green Chamber to the National assembly, He was the immediate past Chairman of the Senate committee on appropriation. Nobody would say the far North is complaining too much. We have the Speaker who leads over 360 members of the National Assembly.You know, the budget of the House of Reps can be much, much more than the budget of the senator because of their number. So I believe that all equations are favorable to the north. If you are interested in something, you don’t bring sentiment to it. I believe that it’s about Nigeria. Previously, the Senate President Lawan was from the North. He had a very successful tenure. Our brother in North Central, Senator David Mark, had a very successful eight years’ tenure as Senate President. We have a duty to support ourselves, to have a stable Senate President, too. We are the northern senators and we are deeply involved in what happens in the Senate.

President Tinubu, his Vice, Nigeria First Lady and other top executives as you rightly mentioned had served as legislators, don’t you think this will silent the National Assembly?

The statement I made before, I was talking about somebody who knows my role, somebody who knows the job. So if you really know the role of each other, there will be a very harmonious understanding. But, somebody who has never been to the Senate or to the House of Reps. And he is an executive. He may not understand the plight and the workings of the National assembly, but you have people who know the work of the National assembly.You will not easily have issues with each other unless it is deliberate. So my fact of saying that they are former colleagues does not mean that we will close our eyes. But I want to tell you, there will be clear understanding about the role of each arm of government.

How will you relate with the Plateau State Government for more development of the State as a Senator?

This is a period for administration. My appeal is that we are all brothers. The judgments have been done. There are those who lost at the court, There are those who won at the court. My prayer, my wish, strong wish.Is that all of us are Plateau. All of us are brothers. And we have a responsibility to work as a united people for the success of our state. I am willing to work with Governor Mutfwang who is my governor and I am his senator. He is one of my constituents and I need to work with him. I have the responsibility to report to him what I will do for him as my constituent. He is governing me as my governor. He has only told me what he is doing to me too. I need to report to him. I need to hear from him. And I want to assure you that if we all know our roles, it will benefit our people. If we think we will fight it will be at the detriment of our people. If we love the Plateau and we love our people on the Plateau, we must be seen to work for the benefit of people on Plateau, and I want to sincerely appreciate some of the developmental things I’m seeing around. I’ve seen the governor working on most roads I was passing through. I saw most of the roads, We must be happy.If he’s doing well, If he’s not doing well, we say it in love. If I’m doing well, say well done to me.If I’m not doing well, correct me politely. I will do more for you.I believe that there will be a lot of results on the Plateau. We need to love ourselves. We are one another’s brothers. I am working towards making visitations. After this, I’ll be visiting the religious bodies from my senatorial district up to the headquarters. After that, I’ll be visiting my traditional rulers from my rural to the senatorial level. Then, I will lead a delegation to report to Gbong Gwom Jos, his Majesty, that your son is a senator. He is my Gbong Gwom, He needs to know what I’m doing as a son, and he needs to pray for me. He needs to encourage and bless me. We need to be in tune.It’s about the people. I’m telling you, it’s about the people. And nobody is the last born. Let’s help everyone to succeed. But if there are avenues for me to challenge.You should challenge to the maximum, but when you have reached the limit, the next step is to cooperate.