No plans to cancel NACCIMA/Qatar Business, Investment Forum in Doha

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye Esq., has said there are no plans to cancel the Business and Investment Forum in Doha, Qatar scheduled for March 2 and 3. Oye, in a statement, said the summit is organised in partnership with the Qatari Chambers of Commerce and Industry to provide an unparalleled platform for Nigerian businesses to engage with their Qatari counterparts.

1The statement followed reports that Qatari authorities declined the proposed investment forum to be attended by President Bola Tinubu, citing the unavailability of the country’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Bin Hamad AlThani. The Qatari Government has, however, explained that the investment forum between the Nigerian and Qatari business communities was only one of several events lined up ahead of President Tinubu’s state visit to the Gulf country.

Oye in a statement said: “In light of recent developments and the circulating news regarding the upcoming Business and Investment Forum scheduled to be held in Qatar, we, at the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), wish to address our valued members, business community, and all involved stakeholders. “We acknowledge the concerns raised following the leak of diplomatic correspondence that has led to some uncertainty regarding the Forum.

We would like to clarify that this event is a significant element of the broader context of President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Qatar, scheduled between 2 and 3 March 2024. This visit underscores the strong commitment between Nigeria and the State of Qatar to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

“The Business and Investment Forum organised in collaboration with Qatar’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry is designed to provide an unparalleled platform for Nigerian businesses to engage with their Qatari counterparts. This event aims to explore commercial and investment opportunities across key sectors, including oil and gas, manufacturing, agrobusiness, construction, real estate, ICT, renewable energy, solid minerals, and the service sector