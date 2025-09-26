No Plans To Amend Statutes At 2025 Annual General Assembly — NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has moved to douse growing speculation over possible constitutional changes at its forthcoming Congress, insisting that there will be no amendments to its Statutes during the 2025 Annual General Assembly (AGA) scheduled for tomorrow in Ibadan.

In a statement issued yesterday too, the federation dismissed as unfounded recent claims that it was plotting to alter its Statutes at the Congress. The NFF clarified that while a pre-AGA workshop will be held on September 26 with delegates, FIFA and CAF officials, the discussions are only preliminary and form part of a long-term consultation process. “The consultation process is still at an early stage,” the Federation explained.

“Only after a common direction is agreed upon with NFF Members may a General Assembly be convened specifically to consider and adopt proposed Statutes. There are no plans to amend the Statutes at the 2025 Annual General Assembly.”

The NFF stressed that its objective remains to align its governance with global best practices and FIFA/CAF recommendations. It said future reforms will be designed to strengthen governance, broaden stakeholder representation, and ensure inclusivity in the federation’s operations.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of a fresh petition to FIFA by ex-international Harrison Jalla, who accused the NFF of attempting to interfere with ongoing court disputes linked to the Federation’s electoral process.

In a letter dated September 23, 2025, and addressed to the FIFA President through the General Secretary, Jalla alleged that the Ibadan Congress was being used to push through “cosmetic reforms” despite unresolved legal battles stemming from the controversial 2022 NFF elections.