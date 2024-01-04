No Plans For Upward Review Of Petrol Price, NNPCL AssureS Nigerians

Following a news report which quoted independent oil marketers as pegging the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol at N1,200 per litre, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has assured Nigerians there was no plan to further increase the pump price of the product.

A terse statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC Limited, Olufemi Soneye on Wednesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to disregard what he described as “unfounded” rumours making the rounds in the country and not engage in panic buying of petroleum products.

He said: “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. assures the public that there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

“NNPC Ltd. urges Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country.”